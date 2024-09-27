Zomato co-founder and chief people officer Akriti Chopra resigns with immediate effect

Zomato co-founder and chief people officer Akriti Chopra has resigned with immediate effect, the company informed the stock exchange on September 27.

Chopra, who was elevated to the position of cofounder in 2021 ahead of the company’s initial public offering (IPO), resigned after a 13-year-long tenure at the food delivery major.

“Deepi, As discussed, formally sending in my resignation effective today, September 27, 2024. It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away. Wishing you and Eternal, the very best,” Chopra wrote in her exit mail which was uploaded on the stock exchange.

Chopra had been with the company since 2011, when she started as a senior manager of finance and operations. She later became the chief finance officer, a role which was taken over by Akshant Goyal in 2020. In her latest role, Chopra was chief people officer at Zomato.

She has been with the company for 13 years and played a key role in setting up and scaling Zomato's legal and finance teams in her previous role as CFO. Before joining Zomato, she worked with PwC for three years in the tax and regulatory practice.

In January last year, another Zomato co-founder and its then chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned after over a decade stint in the company. Before that in November 2022, another co-founder Mohit Gupta had resigned. Gupta was elevated to co-founder level in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.