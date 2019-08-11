Zomato controversy: Food delivery boys cry foul; to strike from Monday against delivering beef, pork

Food delivery app Zomato has courted yet another controversy, this time it is within the company itself.

The food delivery boys of Zomato have decided to go on strike from Monday protesting that the food being delivered by them hurts their religious sentiments.

The executives have objected to delivering beef or pork during the festive celebrations of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha this week. They have also refused to deliver the food which is against their religious beliefs.

The delivery boys' demands include revision of the pay order and that Zomato must stop hurting the religious sentiments of its employees. Consequently, both Hindu and Muslim food delivery executives have taken take decision to go on strike from Monday. They have allegedly informed the senior authorities but have not got any answer till now.

"Recently some Muslim restaurants have been added to the online food delivery app. But we have some Hindu delivery boy who are denying to delivery beef. And it's been heard that in few days we have to deliver Pork, which we refuse to deliver. We are also facing payout issues and have least medical facilities," Mousin Akhtar, a Zomato food delivery executive told IndiaToday.in.

"All these are hampering the fraternal bond between us as we have to deliver food which is not permitted by our religion. Our religious sentiment is being hurt. The company knows everything, but in spite of helping us they are using false allegations against us," he further said.

Meanwhile, another Zomato staff articulated that the food being delivered by them to earn their living could not undermine their basic right to religion.

"I am Hindu. There are also other fellow delivery boys who are Muslim. We have no issues in working together. Zomato has presently tied up with some new restaurants that are repelling us to work under any circumstances and we cannot cancel any order at any cost. If any of us deny delivering any particular food then this would fall under denial dispute which would be followed up by manager. The Muslims are equally feeling hurt with this decision as we Hindus are. The company is hurting our religious sentiment. We want this to be stopped immediately. Hence from Monday we have stopped our service." said Bajraj Nath Brahma, Zomato food delivery executive from Howrah.

Responding to issue, West Bengal Minister and TMC MLA from Howrah Rajib Banerjee said that he supports Zomato's delivery staff on this matter and has also assured of launching an investigation in the same.

"I too feel that the organization performing such act should think about their action once again. They should not force any sect to go against the rules of their religion. This is very wrong. We had no idea about such actions. Since we have been approached, we shall surely take action against such deeds," he said.

