Hindustan Construction Company-KEC JV bags Rs 1,309 crore Chennai Metro Rail contract

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) in consortium with KEC International Limited (KEC) has bagged a Chennai Metro Rail Limited contract worth Rs 1,309 crore for the construction of 11.61 km elevated viaduct section and eleven elevated stations on Corridor 5 of phase 2 of the Chennai Metro. This is the second order that the HCC-KEC Consortium has secured for Chennai Metro. This project will be completed in 36 months.

HCC owns a majority stake worth Rs 668 crore in the joint venture with KEC International. HCC is a part of the HCC Group, which has a turnover of Rs 9,437 crore. The HCC Group comprises HCC, HCC Infrastructure Limited and Steiner AG in Switzerland.

The eleven elevated stations include Madipakkam, Killkattalai, Echangadu, Kamaraj Garden Street, Elcot, Global Hospital, Perumbakkum, Vellakkal, Medavakkam Koot Road, Kovilambakkam and Medavakkam Junction.

The scope of work includes civil work, plumbing and drainage works, architectural works and signages and temporary services, as per the press release. HCC is executing a section of the Mumbai Metro Line III, one package of Delhi Metro, one package of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, two contracts for Pune Metro and one package of Chennai Metro at present.

In the past, HCC has worked on six packages of Delhi Metro totaling 18.14 km of tunnels and 13 underground stations. HCC has constructed 6.47 km tunnels in six packages of the Kolkata Metro that include four underground stations. The company has built eight elevated stations in Mumbai Metro I.

