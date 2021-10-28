L&T's construction arm bags contract of Rs 5,000-7,000 cr from CPWD

Larsen & Tuobro’s (L&T) construction arm – L&T Construction -- has secured an order worth Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 crore for its buildings and factories business from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) of the Government of India to construct common Central Secretariat integrated buildings 1, 2, and 3. The total built-up area of the buildings, which is housed in Plot 137, is ~48.11 lakh square feet, including operation and maintenance. All these buildings will have ground floor, upper ground floor combined with six storeys and two basements.

This project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months. It entails construction of cabins, cubicles and open work halls for Secretaries/ Additional and Joint Secretaries along with their Private Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries/Directors, Under Secretaries, Section Officers and Assistant Secretaries.

This project also involves civil works, demolition, external development, finishes, furniture, operation and maintenance and related MEP works for 5 years. “We thank our client for reposing confidence in our capabilities to build to speed and scale by entrusting us with this project of national importance,” Larsen & Tuobro MD and CEO SN Subrahmanyan said on L&T Construction bagging the project.

“This project will be one of its kind, in terms of sheer scale of work to be executed within stringent timelines with highest safety and quality standards. It is also of strategic importance for it will realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of strengthening governance infrastructure by building new facilities for India’s Parliament, an efficient and sustainable Central Secretariat to house all the ministries of the Government of India,” he further added.

