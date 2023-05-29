NBCUniversal and JioCinema sign multi-year deal to bring global entertainment to India

NBCUniversal and Viacom18’s Jio Cinema said on Monday that they have entered into a multi-year partnership bringing thousands of hours of NBCUniversal films and TV series to India. This partnership will boost the JioCinema’s program offering, as viewers will be able to enjoy titles from NBCU’s world-renowned content portfolio.

NBCUniversal’s portfolio includes Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo and more.

JioCinema’s newly announced service ‘JioCinema Premium’ will host the NBCU’s programming from next month in a Peacock branded hub on the platform. Viewers will have access to first-run series like 'Young Rock', a comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, riveting action thriller 'The Lazarus Project', an investigative drama series The Calling and many more.

Critically acclaimed and fan favourite dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downtown Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, are also a part of this deal.

Reality television fans will also be able to indulge in all the drama, laughter, and emotional highs and lows found in NBCU’s unscripted series. Encompassed in the deal are shows like the hugely popular 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Vanderpump Rules'; in addition to 'Family Karma', which follows seven Indian-American friends as they navigate life, love, careers and expectations of their traditional families; and 'The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning', a transformational show – narrated by Amy Poehler – where three Swedes (an organizer, a designer and a psychologist), known as the ‘Death Cleaners,’ come to America to help people face mortality and remind us of all the ways we are alive.

Further contributing to JioCinema’s impressive SVOD line-up at launch will be the streaming premieres of movies from the iconic Hollywood studio, which has already amassed more than $2 billion at the global box office so far in 2023. This includes DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', and the sci-fi horror film 'M3GAN', from James Wan (producer of The Conjuring, Annabelle) and Blumhouse. Joining these recent hits will be films in the blockbuster 'Jurassic Park', 'Bourne', 'Shrek', 'The Mummy' and 'Pitch Perfect' franchises.

Movies from Fast franchise and smash-hit Despicable Me/Minions, including the newly release Fast X, as well as the Super Mario Bros will also be available. The highly anticipated IMAX-shot epic thriller 'Oppenheimer' from Christopher Nolan, will also be heading to the service in the future.

This partnership leverages JioCinema’s reach and expertise to introduce Indian audience to the Comcast and NBCU’s portfolio. JioCinema is steadily cementing its position as the largest OTT service in the Indian market, which will now host the unprecedented volume of best-in-class films and series from NBCU.

