‘Ye kya doglapan hai’: Fans stunned after Ashneer Grover appears in Roadies promo

Former MD & co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover is set to make a television comeback on ‘Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand’. The makers of the reality TV show posted a fresh promo video showcasing auditions and new gang leaders. Adding to the excitement, the clip also featured a surprise appearance by Ashneer Grover, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.

Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati have been announced as the gang leaders of the show.

Ever since its release, the promo of ‘Roadies 19’ has created a massive buzz on the internet. Netizens are expressing their surprise and excitement in response to the clip-on MTV’s Instagram handle.

One user hilariously questioned, “@ashneer.grover sir, kis line mein aa gaye aap?” (In what line have you landed yourself).

Another user commented on Ashneer’s famous dialogue, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu.” Then came the famous, “Ye kya doglapan hai?”

On Twitter also, users started trending about Grover’s entry in roadies.

One user wrote, “Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all.”

Another user said, “Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a co-founder at three billion dollar company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies.”

Ashneer Grover was last seen on the show ‘Shark Tank India’ as a judge. He was replaced by CarDekho CEO Amit Jain in the second season.

Recently, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a first information report against former Managing Director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover and his family members based on a complaint filed by the fintech unicorn last year.

Five family members including Grover have come under the radar in the FIR registered. This includes Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover along with his brother-in-laws Shwetank Jain, Deepak Gupta, and Suresh Jain.