UAE, India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

The United Arab Emirates and India will sign a trade and investment agreement on Friday during a virtual summit attended by the countries two leaders, Emirati media reported.

UAE de facto ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).



The agreement will "usher in a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater avenues for trade and investment," UAE state news agency WAM reported late on Wednesday.