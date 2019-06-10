Govt compulsorily retires 12 senior officers over charges of extortion, bribe, sexual abuse

The central government on Monday reportedly compulsorily retired a dozen senior government officers, which include a chief commissioner, principal commissioners and commissioner of the Income Tax Department, under Rule 56(j) of the General Financial Rules (GFRs).

Some of these officers were embroiled in cases of corruption, sexual harassment, disproportionate assets, finance ministry sources told Business Today.In.

The people being ousted include Ashok Agarwal (IRS 1985), Joint Commissioner Income Tax (CIT), S K Srivastava (IRS, 1989), Commissioner (Appeal), Noida, Homi Rajvansh (IRS, 1985), B B Rajendra Prasad, Ajoy Kumar Singh (CIT) and B. Arulappa (CIT).

The other officials included in the list were Alok Kumar Mitra, Chander Saini Bharti, Andasu Ravindar, Vivek Batra, Swetabh Suman and Ram Kumar Bhargava.

This is being seen as a major clean up drive by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on bureaucrats and officials to rid the country's vast bureaucracy of corruption and illegal activities.

The Rule 56(j) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 provides for periodical review of performance of government servants with a view to ascertain whether they should be retained in service or retired from service in the public interest.

As per these instructions, the cases of government servant covered by FR 56(j), 56(1) or Rule 48(1) (b) of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 should be reviewed six months before he / she attains the age of 50/55 years, in cases covered by FR 56(j) and on completion of 30 years of qualifying service under FR 56(1) / Rule 48 of CCS(Pension) Rules, 1972.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Sebi discussion paper proposes reward up to Rs 1 crore for information on insider trade