1,30,000 vs 600': PM compares coronavirus deaths in Europe and UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, lauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh government for tackling both coronavirus and migrant crises proactively. PM Modi compared coronavirus-related deaths in Uttar Pradesh and European countries. He said UP, with same population size as European nations, had only a fraction of their death counts.

"England, France, Italy and Spain-these Europen nations at one time conquered the world and were the biggest powers of the world. However, if you add up their population it comes to 24 crore. In India, UP alone has 24 crore of population. UP has seen from the fact that that four European countries had 1,30,000 deaths due to coronavirus. However, in UP, the number of deaths is 600. It means that UP has been tackling the issue effectively," the prime minister said today.

Prime Minister Modi, who launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' on Friday, added that every life mattered.

According to John Hopkins University, United Kingdom reported 43,314 coronavirus-related deaths; Italy 34,678; France 29,755, and Spain 28,330.

Whereas, according to the Ministry of Health, Uttar Pradesh has registered 20,193 cases of coronavirus, out of which 6,463 are active; 13,119 cured, and 611 dead.

The PM then showered praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The PM said, "Yogiji is a prudent person, he understood the seriousness of the pandemic. However, instead of worrying, he and his team went on war footing to ensure that every UP citizen could be safe".

"When Yogiji's father passed away recently, he put the people of Uttar Pradesh above his personal loss and continued to work," PM Modi added.

The PM interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh at the virtual launch of Atma Nirbhar Rozgar Abhiyan. The campaign is focused on providing employment and promoting local entrepreneurship. Villages across all districts of the state joined the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

