30% non-resident coronavirus patients admitted to Delhi hospitals in August

Around 30 per cent of the coronavirus patients admitted to Delhi hospitals in August were from other states, according to government data.

Non-residents also accounted for more than half the number of deaths reported in the national capital between August 3 and August 28, it showed.

The AAP dispensation, in June, had predicted an exponential rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital and decided to reserve beds in Delhi government-run hospitals only for city residents. But, the decision was overturned by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Friday said the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi was due to various reasons, including patients from outside seeking treatment here, return of migrants who left Delhi during lockdown as well as increased testing.

Government data shows that of the 8,577 COVID-19 patients admitted to city hospitals in August, 2,536 belonged to other states -- mostly from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

For example, of the 120 non-residents admitted to Delhi hospitals on August 28, as many as 64 belonged to Uttar Pradesh, while 39 were from Haryana.

In private hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients from outside was more than those belonging to Delhi. Of the 98 patients admitted to BL Kapoor Hospital, 51 were from outside the city. Similarly, 111 out of 158 patients admitted to Apollo Hospital were not from Delhi.

Among the 395 people who succumbed to the viral disease between August 3 and August 28, as many as 210 (53 per cent) were from outside the national capital, according to the data.

The month's data collated till August 28 showed that around 900 hospital beds have been occupied so far.

The city recorded 2,024 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 1.73 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities, authorities said. It had registered 1,954 new cases on Saturday.

In June, when the national capital was seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Kejriwal had said, "Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during the pandemic is a big challenge."

He had said the decision to reserve beds was taken based on suggestions of Delhiites.

However, L-G Baijal had later overruled the decision, saying no one should be denied treatment on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

