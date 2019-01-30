7th Pay Commission: Allowances hiked for teachers and equivalent academic cadre

Last week it was the turn of central government employees handling cash and treasury and railway employees to celebrate a hike in allowances courtesy the 7th Pay Commission and now academicians have reason to cheer. The much-awaited orders on revision of allowances and special allowances for teachers and equivalent academic cadre, Registrars, Finance Officers and Controller of Examinations in Central Universities and Colleges were issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) yesterday. This also included centrally-funded deemed-to-be universities.

"The orders come into force with immediate effect. The revised special allowance per month for Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Principal in PG [post-graduate] College and Principal in UG [under-graduate] College are Rs 11,250, Rs 9,000, Rs 6,750 & Rs 4,500, respectively," tweeted Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

According to him the move is likely to benefit 30,000 teaching and equivalent staff in central universities and another 5,500 in deemed-to-be universities. "This will serve as a benchmark for 7 lakh teachers in State Universities," he added in another tweet.

Less than a fortnight ago, Javadekar had announced that the government would extend the benefits of the 7th Central Pay Commission to the teachers and other academic staff of the state government and government-aided technical institution in the country. This would directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff, and would cost the Centre Rs 1,241.78 crore. "Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges/ institutions within the purview of AICTE will also benefit from the approval," he had added.

There's good news for guest faculty members, too. On Monday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a circular announcing that the rates of honorarium of guest faculty in universities and colleges would be hiked with immediate effect to Rs 1,500 per lecture, subject to a ceiling of Rs 50,000 per month.