7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for govt workers as Tamil Nadu announces bonus for 2.1 lakh employees

7th Pay commission Latest News : In a big relief to government employees in Tamil Nadu, the state government has announced Diwali bonus worth Rs 210.48 crore for 2.91 lakh PSU employees. The announcement has brought cheers to state government employees as PSU companies struggle to keep up their growth momentum amid the pandemic.

Hundreds of state-owned factories, as well as state transport departments, have been badly affected due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns since March. The government's gesture will bring some relief to these PSU employees and enable them to celebrate the festival in a dignified way with their family.

Around 2.91 lakh state government employees would benefit from the Diwali bonus. Group 'C' and 'D' category workers and employees working in all profit/loss-making public sector undertakings will be given a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia payment of 1.67 per cent, a state government statement said. Eligible permanent workers will receive bonus and ex-gratia of Rs 8,400 each.

"The employees' toil plays an important role in accelerating the country's economic growth. It is through their hard work that the country is achieving excellent economic growth," it said.

The implementation of the COVID-19-induced lockdown across the country to reduce the impact of the virus has affected the functioning of all business entities, including state PSUs and statutory boards, the release said.

The government entities that were badly affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown include Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Generating and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation, and several others.

In the last six months, operating income of the above-mentioned companies has come down due to the non-operation of public transport and factories. The government said it ensured that all these employees get full salaries amid the pandemic. "Despite this, all workers were paid full monthly wages in the interest of their families," the release added.

Meanwhile, active coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu stand at 19,504, while 6,98,820 recoveries have been registered. The state has reported 11,183 COVID-19 deaths so far.

