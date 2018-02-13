81% of Indian CMs are crorepatis; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu the richest

An analysis of self-sworn affidavits of current chief ministers across the country has thrown up some expected and some not-so-expected results. For instance, the report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) mentions that 25 CMs, which makes for a whopping 81 per cent, are crorepatis, out of which two CMs have assets of more than Rs 100 crore. Fifty five per cent of the CMs have assets ranging from a crore to Rs 10 crore, while 19 per cent have assets worth less than a crore.

The ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) analysed these self-sworn affidavits filed by the CMs before contesting elections and found that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu comes out on top, with declared assets worth Rs 177 crore. On the second spot is Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu with declared assets of Rs 129 crore.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is a distant third with declared assets of Rs 48 crore.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti was the third poorest CM in the country with declared assets of Rs 56 lakh, followed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with over Rs 30 lakh. The poorest CM in India, according to the report is, Tripura CM Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 27 lakh.

The ADR report also looks into their educational qualification and revealed that 10 per cent of 31 chief ministers are 12th pass, while 39 per cent are graduates, 32 per cent graduate professional, 16 per cent post graduate and 3 per cent doctorate. Sikkim CM PK Chamling holds a doctorate degree.

The report also mentioned that 35 per cent of Indian CMs have criminal cases registered against them. "Out of the all 31 chief ministers analysed from state assemblies and Union territories, 11 (35 per cent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves," the report mentioned.

A rather worrying 26 per cent CMs have declared serious criminal cases, including related to murder, attempt to murder, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal intimidation, among others. Topping that list is Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with 22 cases. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is on the second spot with 11 criminal cases, followed closely by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The report also stated that 20 CMs have clean records.

(With PTI inputs)