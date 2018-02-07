Don't go for plastic Aadhaar cards, it may expose your personal data: Govt

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday cautioned the public against going for plastic or laminated Aadhaar smart cards saying their unauthorised printing is likely to render the QR code dysfunctional or even expose personal data without an individual's informed consent.

The UIDAI made it clear that the Aadhaar letter, its cutaway portion, downloaded versions of Aadhaar on ordinary paper or mAadhaar are perfectly valid. Moreover, unauthorised printing of Aadhaar smart cards could cost between Rs 50-300, or even more, a payment that is completely unnecessary, it said.

The plastic or PVC Aadhaar smart cards are often not usable as the QR code (Quick Response Code) commonly becomes dysfunctional during such unauthorised printing at some vendor/shop, UIDAI said in a statem ent. Also, there could be a possibility of sharing Aadhaar details (personal sensitive demographic information) without informed consent with some devious elements, the statement added.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the plastic Aadhaar Smart card is totally unnecessary and a waste as the downloaded Aadhaar card printed on ordinary paper or mAadhaar is valid for all kind of uses. There is no concept such as smart or plastic Aadhaar card, he explained.

Advising people to be careful, Pandey asked individuals not to share their Aadhaar number or personal details with unauthorised agencies for getting it laminated, or printed on plastic cards.

The UIDAI has also warned unauthorised agencies not to collect Aadhaar information from public for printing of Aadhaar cards saying collecting such information or unauthorised printing of Aadhaar card is a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment under law.