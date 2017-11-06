Aadhar-based biometric system to be implemented in railway offices from January

To keep perpetual late-comers in check, the railway ministry is now making installations of Aadhar-based biometric systems mandatory in all railway offices. The railway board issued a letter on November 3 to all the zones in this regard. The Aadhar-based attendance system would be installed across the railways' zones and divisions' offices by January 31.



The letter also clarifies that these systems should be implemented in such a manner that it can be monitored by the divisional railway manager's office.

The first in line for the Aadhar based-biometrics would be Metro Rail Kolkata, all divisions, zones, railways workshops, factories and production units by November 30. The second phase would see the implementation of these systems in all offices of the railways, attached and subordinate offices and public undertakings by January 31 next year.



Reports mention an official telling PTI that this move is done to keep a check on officials who arrive late or skip work all together. "Once the Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system is installed across the railway zones and divisions by January 31, 2018, this problem can be addressed," the official is quoted as saying.

As of now, the system is already been used in the railway board and few zonal headquarters.

CCTV cameras are also to be installed along with the biometrics machines, the letter said.

(With agency inputs)