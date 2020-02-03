Delhi election: AAP will continue to stall Centre's projects if voted to power, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party, saying it'll continue to stall welfare schemes launched by the Centre if voted back to power.

While addressing an election rally in Karkardooma, Modi said the BJP prioritised interest country's interests. He said India would not be driven by politics of hate but by the policy of development.

He said the February 8 polls in Delhi would not be an election for forming the government in the national capital but to take its development to a new height. "Who can do this work? The Bharatiya Janata Party, which fulfils its every resolution," he said.

He said the people of Delhi had increased BJP's strength by voting in favour of the party in all seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls. "The people of Delhi have helped a lot in changing the country. Now the vote of the people of Delhi will change Delhi as well," he said.

The PM also said the protests over CAA were bigger part of a controversy.

Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, while results will be announced on February 11. There's a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and AAP in Delhi.

PM Modi said the BJP government at the Centre had taken a pledge in its manifesto that a development board would be created for fast development of Delhi's unauthorised colonies. "Permanent houses will also be built where slums exist," he said.

He said the BJP government had addressed several major issues that were pending since independence. "Since how long was Article 370 pending? How many years after independence did the decision on Ram Janmabhoomi come? How long did it take for the Kartarpur Saheb corridor to open?" he said, emphasising the BJP government was instrumental in addressing all those crucial issues.

He said it had happened for the first time that income tax for those earning below Rs 5 lakh is zero. "For the first time, three and a half lakh suspected companies who committed black money fraud have been blocked," he said.

