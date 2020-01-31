Budget 2020 Speech Live Updates: FM Sitharaman announces major personal income tax relief

Union Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the government has estimated nominal growth of GDP for the year 2020-21 on the trends available, at 10 per cent. Sitharaman, while presenting Budget in Parliament, also announced to sell a part of its holding in LIC by initial public offer. She said the Centre has decided to increase deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh per depositor from the current Rs 1 lakh. She also said tax harassment can't be tolerated, and tax payer charter will be part of statute, says Nirmala Sitharaman. She also announced allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector, while proposed to spend Rs 3,000 crore for skill development in FY21. The FM says the govt will spend Rs 3.6 lakh crore on piped-water supply to households. Besides, the allocation for Swachh Bharat for 2020-21 stands at Rs 12,300 crore.

1.54 PM:Dividend Distribution Tax shifted to individuals instead of companies, says FM

1.53 PM: Govt extends additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax benefit on interest paid on affordable housing loans to March 2021.

1.30 PM: Finance Minister Sitharaman has announced new income tax rates. Those earning Rs 5-7.5 lakh will now pay just 15 per cent, while those earning up to Rs 5 lakh in a year will pay no tax. Income tax rates will be significantly reduced for those who forego reliefs, exemptions, Sitharaman said.

1.04 PM: Recent announcements by FM

Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.8 pc in current fiscal and 3.5 pc in next

Receipts for 2020-21 pegged at Rs 22.46 lakh cr, expenditure Rs 30.42 lakh cr

Nominal GDP growth for 2020-21 estimated at 10 per cent

RE expenditure for FY20 at Rs 26.99 lakh cr, receipts at Rs 19.32 lakh cr

12.54 PM: Govt to sell a part of its holdings in LIC, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Allocation of Rs 12,300 crores for Swachh Bharat Mission for year 2020-21. #BudgetSession2020pic.twitter.com/3ZFSIrqoE3 â ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

12.44 PM: Recent major highlights on FM's speech

Govt proposes Rs 30,757 cr for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs 5,958 for Ladakh for fiscal 2020-21

Rs 100 crore allocated for hosting G-20 Summit: FM

Data must have credibility, National Policy on statistics to be brought in, says FM

Govt proposes amendments in Companies Act to decriminalise civil offences, says FM

12.44 PM: FM on financial sector

Robust mechanism in place to monitor health of all commercial banks: FM

Clean, reliable, robust financial sector required to achieve USD 5 trillion economy, says FM

12.17 PM: Govt to spend big on transport and railways infrastructure

Rs 1.7 lakh cr provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21: FM

1,150 trains to be run in PPP mode, also 4 stations to be redeveloped with help of private sector, says FM

More Tejas type trains will connect tourist destinations, says FM

550 Wi-Fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations, says FM

12.11 PM: FM Sitharaman on manufacturing, infrastructure development

Govt proposes scheme for manufacturing of cell phones, semi conductors and other electronic devices

FM proposes National Technical Textile mission with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore over 4 years to cut down imports

Rs 27,300 crore provided for development and promotion of industry and commerce

Rs 103 lakh crore infra project pipeline launched in December end

Digital refund of duties and taxes of Centre, states and local bodies to exporters from this year

Govt to set up project preparation facilities for infrastructure sector, national logistic policy soon

11.58 AM: Major announcements so far

Rs 99,300 crore allocated for the education sector, Rs 3,000 crore for skill development in FY21, says FM

Steps to be taken to attract external commercial borrowing, FDI in education sector, says FM

Govt proposes Rs 3.6 lakh crore towards piped water supply to households

Allocation for Swachh Bharat for 2020-21 stands at Rs 12,300 crore: FM

11.54 AM: Govt proposes Rs 3.6 lakh crore towards piped water supply to households: FM

11.53 AM: Centre to announce new education policy soon; govt received over 2 lakh suggestions on it: FM

11.52 AM: Top 100 ranked institutions in India to offer online courses, says the FM.

11.49 AM: Allocation for Swachh Bharat for 2020-21 stands at Rs 12,300 crore, says the FM.

11.47 AM: FM on viability gap funding

Viability gap funding will be provided to set up warehouses for agri products, says FM

Viability gap funding for setting up hospitals in those districts with no empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat: FM

11.45 AM: Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts being proposed in this budget; agricultural credit target has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore, says the FM.

11.44 AM: FM on budget for horticulture, NABARD

Horticulture with 311 MT exceeds production of food grains

NABARD refinance scheme will be expanded

One horticulture crop in one district on cluster basis will be promoted

11.38 AM: Budget 2020 comprises three prominent things -- aspirational India to boost standard of living, economic development for all, and building a humane and compassionate society: Finance Minister

11.35 AM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman: "To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. Krishi Udaan will be launched by MoCA on international and national routes."

11.31 AM: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps.

11.28 AM: Everything that we do, speak through budget, everything that govt does is for country, says FM

11.27 AM: We have insured 6.11 crore farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna: FM

11.25 AM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman recites a verse in Kashmiri

FM Nirmala Sitharaman recites a verse in Kashmiri and translates it in Hindi, 'Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan'.

11.23 AM: Under aspirational India plan, the government to focus on

Welfare schemes with direct benefit transfer

Sanitation care through Ayushman Bharat

Clean Energy through Ujjwala and solar power

Financial inclusion, credit support, insurance and pension schemes for vulnerable sections of people

Digital penetration with broadband and UPI

Affordable housing through PMAY

11.18 AM: Sitharaman on GST: "During the maturing of GST, it faced some challneges. GST Council has been proactive in resolving issues during the transition. Over 40 crore returns have been filed, 800 crore invoices uploaded, 105 crore e-way bills generated, simplifies new return being introduced from April 2020."

11.16 AM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget 2020 aims to give wings to all, including weak, old and vulnerable citizens.

11.13 AM: FM remembers Arun Jaitley

"I pay homage to the visionary leader later Arun Jaitley. At the time of the rollout of GST, he had said: India will be an India where the centre and states will work harmoniously...will rise out of narrow politics for the country's sake"

10.56 AM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi reach Parliament; Budget speech to start shortly.

10.53 AM: Copies of Budget 2020 documents being brought to Parliament.

10.40 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2020-21.

10.24 AM: Sitharaman carries Budget document in 'bahi khata'

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman carries Budget document in 'bahi khata' (red cloth-wrapped ledger). Last year too, she carried the Budget document in a similar 'bahi khata', breaking away from the years-long tradition of carrying traditional customary 'briefcase'.

Our economic cancer needs immunotherapy not chemotherapy. We need to treat the causality not the symptoms - hope #Budget2020 takes this approach. Wealth creation is a key part of our economic immune system! Waiting eagerly to hear Fin Min @nsitharaman â Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 1, 2020

9.59 AM: Market indices Sensex, Nifty have recovered from losses to trade flat with positive bias, ahead of announcement of the Budget 2020. Sensex traded flat at 40,725 and Nifty was flat at 11,962.

9.58 AM: Where to Watch Live Streaming?

One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Union Budget 2020 on national television channels such as Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For LIVE telecast, viewers can also tune in to Aaj Tak and India Today TV.

9.57 AM: Where to watch Budget telecast?

One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Union Budget 2020 on national television channels such as Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For LIVE telecast, viewers can also tune in to Aaj Tak and India Today TV.

9.40AM: Economic cancer needs immunotherapy not chemotherapy: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

"We need to treat the causality not the symptoms - hope Budget 2020 takes this approach. Wealth creation is a key part of our economic immune system! Waiting eagerly to hear Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," Biocon chairperson said.

9.35 AM: Sensex, Nifty open on bearish note

Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty have opened on a bearish note on Saturday, tracking bearish trend from overseas, ahead of Budget 2020, that will be tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today at 11 AM. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 130 points lower to 40,590 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 23 points lower at 11,399.

9.34 AM: Cabinet to hold a meeting in Parliament at 10:15 AM, ahead of Union Budget 2020.

9.20 AM: The Finance Minister and her team heading to meet President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget 2020.

9.12 AM: The Indian economy indeed has experienced an abrupt slowdown in 2019. Amid economic challenges, will Modi 2.0 still present a 'feel good' budget?

9.05 AM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance; She will present her second Budget today.

9.04 AM: Cheer for salaried taxpayers likely?

The Union Budget 2020-21 today is likely to bring cheer for the salaried taxpayers as the government may raise the public provident fund (PPF) threshold from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. The Finance Ministry is also considering a separate segment under Section 80C (of the Income Tax Act) to provide tax exemptions of up to Rs 50,000 under the National Savings Certificate (NSC).

8.54 AM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance; She will present her second Budget today.

#BehindtheMinister



On the eve of #Budget2020, weâre sharing..amongst the oldest books in the #Budget Press Library; it narrates Indiaâs economic transition since 1947.



8.50 AM: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers at his residence, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament today.

Watch Live: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament.

8.46 AM: What investors, companies are hoping?

Rollback of long-term capital gains tax

Relief to real estate sector

Cut income tax to boost consumption

Push for rural demand

8.44 AM: Will Sitharaman liberalise insurance sector?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce steps to liberalise insurance sector and foreign direct investment (FDI) in today's Budget speech. With 15 per cent growth ($26 billion), the first half of the year 2019-2020 saw a steady flow of FDI into India, despite slower growth in the global and Indian economy.

8.40 AM: What's in store for real estate?

The year 2019 was a not a particularly great for real estate sector, especially the residential market. Commercial or office real estate boomed in 2019 and is likely to further excel in 2020, while residential sales in the second half of 2019 plummeted 22 per cent compared the first half of the year. Real estate stakeholders hope for support from Modi government, especially in easing liquidity, amid the ongoing slowdown.

8.30 AM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech today, may raise the divestment target for the next financial year to Rs 1.5-lakh crore from Rs 1.05 lakh crore. The tarket is likely to be raised keeping in mind the upcoming sale of Air India and BPCL Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd.

8.18 AM: Indian economy experienced abrupt slowdown but it's not in a recession: IMF

The Indian economy experienced some abrupt slowdown in 2019 due to turbulence in non-banking financial institutions and major reform measures such as GST and demonetisation, but it is not in a recession, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said.

7.55 AM: Here are three things to watch out for the financial services sector:

Boost credit growth

As per a recent ICRA report, bank credit growth may decelerate to 6.5-7 per cent in the current financial year, compared to 13.3 per cent in 2018-19, which will be the lowest in the last 58 years. A major reason for a decline in the bank credit growth is low capital requirements by companies and risk aversion among banks.

Ease tension in the NBFC sector

A total of 40 per cent incremental consumer financing last year was done by the NBFCs. However, the crisis in the NBFC sector has left a big dent in the crucial sector, with genuine shadow banks struggling to get funds. The crisis in NBFCs sprang to light last year when the IL&FS -- a major lender in the infrastructure and financial services with a debt of Rs 91,000 crore, out of which Rs 57,000 crore are bank loans -- defaulted. Soon after, DHFL also defaulted.

Better regulation, more security

Industrialists are hoping Modi government will bring back the controversial Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill back on the table to tackle problems plaguing the financial sector.

7.48 AM: Who started Budget?

The Budget was first introduced by Scotsman James Wilson in 1860. Wilson was also the founder of the global giant Standard Chartered Bank and business magazine 'The Economist'. While he became one of the biggest names in the field of Economics, Wilson started as a modest hat-maker.

7.40 AM: Anurag Thakur shares budget speeches of previous Union Finance Ministers

"On the eve of Budget 2020, we're sharing...amongst the oldest books in the Budget Press Library; it narrates India's economic transition since 1947," says the junior minister.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament.

7.18 AM: Will the FM cut income tax?

After corporate tax cuts in September last year, speculation is rife about possible reduction in personal income taxes. A combination of an increase in the basic exemption limit and/or the introduction of a differentiated tax rate structure for higher incomes may be on the cards.

7.13 AM: Experts say middle class has borne the brunt of the plateauing of incomes in the past 4-5 years even as inflation has continued unabated. Budget 2020 has little choice but to focus on the only section largely neglected in both the previous Budgets-the Indian middle class.

7.07 AM: Budget 2020: Where to watch live streaming?

Budget 2020: Key expectations- Taxpayers, corporates, tax experts, everyone has some expectations from FM Sitharaman. However, one of the biggest challenges the Modi government 2.0 needs to address urgently is the slowing Indian economy.

7.02 AM: There are high expectations that Modi government will come up with several measures to boost the demand to beat the ongoing economic slowdown.

7.00 AM: Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget is expected to announce measures to restore economic growth and to set out a clear road map for achieving the ambitious target of $5 trillion economy by 2025.

