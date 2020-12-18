After COVID-19, a deadly fungal infection strikes Ahmedabad, kills 9

The country is still under the grim shadow of the coronavirus pandemic when another deadly disease outbreak has put the authorities on high alert.

Mucormycosis (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection which usually starts from the nose and spreads to the eyes. A timely diagnosis and treatment can cure the patient, however, if left untreated, it can prove lethal.

While hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai have reported some cases, Gujarat's Ahmedabad has registered at least 44 cases of mucormycosis, claiming 9 lives.

As the infection spreads, it paralyses muscles around the pupils of the eye, leading to blindness. If the fungal infection spreads to the brain, the patient can get meningitis.

Speaking to India Today TV, Dr Bela Prajapki, ENT head at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said that all the cases registered so far were of patients who were more than 50 years of age and suffering from diabetes or other diseases.

"This infection is very dangerous and if treatment is not received timely, it can prove to be life-threatening," Dr Bela said.

This infection mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness. This puts people recovering from COVID-19 or post-Covid issues at high risk. People with diabetes and other health problems are also at risk.

It is important to maintain good hygiene. Wear your mask at all public places and wash your hands regularly. Avoid touching your eyes and nose.

If you notice any swelling in your nose, eyes or throat, go to the doctor for a checkup. Early detection of mucormycosis is crucial to treatment.