AIIMS MBBS 2019 Final Registration process begins; check how to apply, generate unique code

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has begun its Final Registration Process for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 Exam. As per the notification AIIMS will continue the registration process from February 21 to March 12, 2019. Candidates will have to generate a unique code to complete the process. The facility to generate the code will be allowed from February 23 to March 12. No further opportunity will be given to candidates to generate the code.

Students who have completed the AIIMS MBBS Basic Registration process but not generated the code could still do so now. AIIMS initiated the two-step registration process for MBBS from this academic year. Students who have completed the Basic Registration Process and generated the unique code will be allowed to move forth with their registrations and complete the final round.

The Final Registration Process is the last step in the AIIMS MBBS application process. Unless this is completed, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exams. The exams are scheduled for May 25 and 26.

Here's how to apply for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exams:

Visit the official website

Click on 'academic courses' on the homepage

Once it is redirected to a new page, click on the link 'Proceed for Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration(PAAR)'

Click on the 'undergraduate courses' button on the new page

Generate code for the exam you are applying

Once your application is accepted, you will get a code on your registered email id and number

Make the payment

Chose the city of the exam centre you wish to appear

Once done, you will get your admit card

