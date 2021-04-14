Air India looking to hire CEOs for its subsidiaries

National carrier Air India has sought applications for the post of chief executive officer (CEO) for its subsidiaries Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), Air India Airport Services Ltd (AIASL) and Alliance Air Aviation Ltd (AAAL).

The selected candidates will be hired for a contract period of three years, extendable by two years based on performance, the divestment-bound company said in three different notifications on Wednesday.

The tenure can be extended or curtailed as per the requirement of the company, it said, adding that the last date for receipt of application is May 3.

Also read: Air India sale to close by September, govt starts inviting financial bids

AIESL provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, while AIASL is the ground handling subsidiary of the company. AAAL provides air services to 47 destinations in the country.

The Centre plans to sell its entire 100 per cent stake in Air India, which has been in losses since its merger with domestic operator Indian Airlines in 2007. The government has commenced the process of inviting financial bids for the sale of the national carrier, and the deal is expected to be completed by September this year.

Tata Group was among the companies that had put in initial bids to buy the loss-making airline in December last year.

Also read: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh, Ankur Bhatia emerge bidders for loss-making Air India