Air India pilot arrested for allegedly molesting air hostess in mid-air fight

An Air India pilot has been arrested after he was accused of allegedly molesting a fellow air hostess. The hostess alleged that the pilot molested her on board the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4. As mentioned in a report in PTI, a scuffle broke out between the complainant and the accused on board the flight on Friday.

Following the incident, the hostess filed a complaint at Sahar police station in Mumbai.

"Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against the pilot under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC", the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

According to agency reports, Air India declined to comment on the matter as investigation was underway. "Since the matter is under investigation, we cannot make any comment. We will extend all co-operation to facilitate the process of investigation," said the airline in a statement.

The hostess complained to Air India officials as well. An investigation by the airline is underway too.

Last year in November, Kerala police registered a case against an Air India Express pilot who was accused by a female flight attendant of sexually harassing her. She told a television channel that she had to face constant sexual advances from the pilot and had resigned due to that.

