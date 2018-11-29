Relief for Mumbaikers! All local trains in Mumbai to have 15 coaches, says Piyush Goyal

There is something to cheer for Mumbaikers as Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has directed that all local trains in the city be turned into 15-coach trains, a move which is likely to provide respite to commuters.

Piyush Goyal, in a meeting with senior officials of the Central and Western Railways, asked them to come up with a timeline for the project within two weeks, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Goyal was quoted by the daily saying this move will increase the Mumbai local trains' capacity by 25 per cent. Presently, the suburban fleet consists mostly of 12-coach rakes. The Central Railway has just one local trains with 15 coaches, while the Western Railway has only 15 local trains with 15 coaches.

The Mumbai Suburban Railway system, which is operated by Western Railways (WR) and Central Railways (CR), operates 2,342 train services and carries more than 7.5 million commuters daily. By annual ridership (2.64 billion), the Mumbai Suburban Railway is one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the world, and it has the most severe overcrowding in the world.

Earlier this month, Goyal announced the government has approved up to Rs 65,000 crore for a host of rail infrastructure projects on the suburban network in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, reported PTI.

"With the blessings of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with active support of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the decision of having an investment of a whopping Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 crore in the last proposed budget has been approved," the news agency quoted Goyal as saying.