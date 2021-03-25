Ambani bomb scare case: Vaze says he is being made a scapegoat

Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze on Thursday told a special NIA court that he is being made a scapegoat and has nothing to do with the crimes he has been accused of.

"It is being said that I have accepted my crime. But that is not true," India Today reported Vaze as saying in the court.

Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Vaze in connection with an explosive-laden SUV found near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25. Vaze is also being probed for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV, who was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

Appearing on behalf of Vaze, senior counsel Abad Ponda told the special NIA court that UAPA is not applicable in the case as the intent was not to strike a community or country.

The NIA had earlier added sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Vaze.

The NIA counsel sought custody of Vaze for 15 days, and also cited 62 unaccounted bullets recovered from his residence.

After hearing both the sides, the court sent Vaze to NIA custody till April 3.

