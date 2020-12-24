scorecardresearch
Bullock-car! Anand Mahindra praises this 'renewable energy-fuelled' vehicle

I don't think Elon Musk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, said Anand Mahindra

While the entire world is looking and planning forth for the next phase of transportation involving energy efficient vehicles, a man in India seems to have already pioneered the evolution. Anand Mahindra who is frequently seen encouraging innovative ideas and creations could not resist from commenting on the fuel-efficiency of the 'bullock-car'.

"I don't think Elon Musk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account..." said Mahindra while sharing a video of a half Ambassador car being pulled by bullocks. Like an usual bullock-cart, the energy efficient bullock-car can be seen steered by a bullock.

The chassis of the bullock-car appears to be made of wood as are the wheels. The exterior of the car has a wooden appearance too.

Some users were thrilled to see the innovative vehicle but some pointed out that this might indicate that the animals are bearing a burden far more than they can take. Some pointed out that technology is far advanced now to replace the bullocks with sophisticated machines.

On Wednesday, Mahindra shared a similar video of creativity and innovation. He shared the video of a man, Punith Gowda, from Mandya's Gulur village, where he can be seen creating a miniature model of Mahindra Thar, complete with lights and engine. The miniature car can be seen running with its lights on.

Videos