Anantnag terrorist attack: 3 CRPF jawans killed; Al Umar Mujahideen takes responsibility

Terrorists on Wednesday carried out an attack on a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir killing at least three CRPF personnel and injuring two others including an inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said here.

They said at least two terrorists attacked a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Anantnag with automatic rifles followed by hurling of grenades.

Three CRPF personnel died and five others injured, they said. One terrorist was also killed in the gunfight.

Station House Officer of Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, was injured in the attack and has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment, they said.

Jammu & Kashmir: Injured CRPF personnel are receiving medical treatment at the government hospital in #Anantnag. pic.twitter.com/VymXc7MkVI - ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

Terrorist group Al Umar Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack on the CRPG and police party.The terrorist group sent a press release to a local news agency.

This attack comes months after forty CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama leading to escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)

