CAA Protests Live: Car torched near Delhi Gate; police uses force to disperse protestors

Citizenship act protest updates: Violent protests rocked several cities in Uttar Pradesh after as protestors and police clashed in Gorakhpur, Firozabad and Bahraich. Police and protestors pelted each other with stones, which resulted in injuries from both sides. Several vehicles were reported torched in Firozabad. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in sensitive areas across the state as prohibitory orders under Section 144 remain in place.

Security has been tighetened in the Northeast district of Delhi. Joint CP Alok Kumar said that anti-riot gear have been handed out and drones have been deployed for protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. Ten companies of CRPF and RAF have also been deployed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated on Friday morning that all the stations have been reopened and that normalcy has been restored across the network. Additionally, mobile internet in Assam has also been restored.

On Thursday, anti-CAA protests across the nation escalated. In multiple parts of the country, including Mangaluru and Lucknow, protests turned violent. Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru and a person died in Lucknow.

Multiple prominent citizens of the country joined the protests against the Citizenship Act across the country. Ramchandra Guha, Yogendra Yadav, Sandeep Dikshit were some of these personalities who were detained. Mumbai saw the participation of multiple Bollywood personalities at the demonstration in August Kranti Maidan.

18:44 pm: BJP used brute force to suppress dissent: Sonia Gandhi

"In a democracy people have right to raise their voice against policies of government and register their concerns. BJP government has shown utter disregard for people's voice and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent," Congress chief Sonia Gandhi stated.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi: In a democracy people have right to raise their voice against policies of govt®ister their concerns. BJP govt has shown utter disregard for peoples voices&chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/ycMph7Eib4 ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

18:29 pm: Protests against CAA at India Gate

Delhi: Protest being held at India Gate against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct2019 pic.twitter.com/vKuA9LcuhQ ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

18:26 pm: Security beefed up in Delhi's Daryaganj area.

Delhi: Heavy security deployed in Daryaganj area due to the ongoing protest against #CitizenshipAct https://t.co/TJF4uDbdKa pic.twitter.com/5OsjMq4mGC ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

18:25 pm: Protestors continue agitation near Jama Masjid.

18:22 pm: Visuals from Daryaganj where a car set ablaze during protests

Delhi: Car torched in Daryaganj during protest over #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/2o4tkDXZO6 ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

18:13 pm: Vehicle burnt during protests near Delhi Gate. Police lathi-charges to disperese protestors.

18:09 pm: Police uses water cannon to disperse crowd protesting at Jama Masjid. Some scattered instances of stone pelting were reported. Police and RAF personnel deployed in the vicinity.

18:07 pm: Peaceful protests in Seelampur; see pictures

VP Surya, DCP Northeast zone, Delhi: Protesters in large numbers had gathered in areas around Seelampur flyover and Loha Pul today evening. Protest was peaceful,& the current situation is under control. Section 144 is imposed in the area; Visuals of protest from Jafrabad in Delhi pic.twitter.com/NXv7jXOWOM ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

18:00 pm: Visuals of protests from Daryaganj, New Delhi

Delhi: Large number of protesters at Delhi Gate in Daryaganj area. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/VO8UlRGH43 ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

17:55 pm: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to maintain peace and calm, and assured that the state government will ensure no one's rights are violated.

17:40 pm: Entry and exit gates of Kashmere Gate metro station have been closed. Interchange facility is available at this metro station.

17:12 pm: Mandi House, Janpath metro stations closed

Entry and exit gates of Mandi House and Janpath metro stations have been closed, stated DMRC. Interchange facility available at Mandi House.

Entry & exit gates of Mandi House and Janpath are closed. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 20, 2019

17:08 pm: Mamata asks PM Modi why he didn't vote for CAB in Parl

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked PM Narendra Modi why he did not vote when Citizenship Amendment Bill was on the floor of the Parliament. 'Since you didn't vote for CAB, I believe you do not support it either. Please repeal it," Mamata said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Agar CAB itna accha hai toh Pradhan Mantri ji aapne vote kyun nahi dala? Aap do din Parliament mein the, lekin jab aapne vote nahi dala toh mujhe yeh andaza hai ki aap bhi isse support nahi karte. Aap ise reject kar dijiye. pic.twitter.com/aBVNQBBiS9 ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

17:05 pm: Additional DCP injured in Delhi's Seemapuri

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh was injured due to stone pelting by protestors in New Delhi's Seemapuri.

Delhi: Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh received injuries in the stone pelting which took place during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, near Seemapuri. pic.twitter.com/maJwajvFlB ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

16:51 pm: Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market metro stations closed

Entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market metro stations have been closed, DMRC said. Interchange facility available at Rajiv Chowk.

Entry & exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 20, 2019

16:49 pm: Images of protests in Nagpur

16:45 pm: Visuals from protests in Pune

16:42 pm: Internet services suspended in Bulandshahar

Mobile internet services and broadband services have been suspended in the Bulandshahar from 3:00 pm onwards on Friday, until further notice, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said. Police and protestors clashed in the city as agaitation against Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent.

16:40 pm: WATCH: Police lathi-charges protestors in Bahraich

Maharashtra: People in Pune protest against #CitizenshipAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC) pic.twitter.com/6Jnb4olkp3 ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

16:38 pm: Buses pelted with stones in Maharashtra

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Beed, Nanded and Parbhani districts of central Maharashtra. Mobs pelted stones at state transport buses in these cities, the police said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured. Officials said the situation was brought under control and the police have been deployed in large numbers in the troubled areas.

16:35 pm: WATCH: Police, protestors clash in Meerut

District Magistrate of Bulandshahr, Ravindra Kumar: Mobile internet services and broadband services to remain suspended in the district from 3 pm onwards today, until further notice. ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

16:31 pm: Gauhati HC dismisses govt's review plea against revoking internet ban order

Gauhati High Court has turned a review plea by Assam govenrment against an order by the court to resume internet services in the state. Mobile and internet services had been suspended in Assam following intense protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

16:29pm: Three metro stations closed in Delhi

Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave, Dilshad Garden and Shiv Vihar have been closed, DMRC stated. Trains will not stop at these stations.

#WATCH Bahraich: Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters who were demonstrating against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/EXtkD61xJO ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

16:25 pm: Protests underway in Muzaffarnagar

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act are going in UP's Muzaffarnagar even as Section 144 is in place.

#WATCH Meerut: Protesters pelt stones at police personnel during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct at Lisari Gate pic.twitter.com/w46uD2GCSQ ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

16:23 pm: WATCH: Vehicles torched in Bulandshahar

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Dilshad Garden are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. pic.twitter.com/vTZJ8L08fi ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

16:22 pm: Gujarat government authorises Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Intelligence) to issue direction to suspend telecom services on a temporary basis from December 20-22, if public safety is threatened.

Protest against #CitizenshipAct underway in Muzaffarnagar ; Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) is imposed in the state. pic.twitter.com/FI6w8IaIr8 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

16:15 pm: CAA will be implemented digitally: MHA

Ministry of Home Affairs said the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act is under Centre. The process will be digital so that people do not face any problems. As for ongoing protests, MHA said the Bill was constituted after due discussions; hose againstb it can go to court. Those who have suggestions can present them as the rules are being framed, MHA said.

#WATCH Bulandshahr: Vehicle torched during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct; heavy police presence at the spot. pic.twitter.com/GphfhcWO7H ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

16:10 pm:n Drones deployed in Lucknow

Administration is keeping an eye on things using drones after violent protests in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. Situation is under control, internet services remain suspended in the city, said Lucknow District Magistrate. Cases have been registered after yesterday's violence, he added.

16:08 pm: Vehicles damaged in Bulandshahar

Violent protests raged across Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh which saw several vehicles damaged in the city. Police forces have fired tear-gas shells to disperse agitators protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

16:04 pm: Noida, Greater Noida on high alert

Police and administration in Noida and Greater Noida remained on alert on Friday, as protests over Citizenship Amendment Act broke intensified across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. The police carried out flag march in parts of the twin cities, distributed pamphlets which had details related to the controversial law to people, at public places, even as social media was being monitored to check rumour mongering, the officials said.

16:03 pm: Seven metro stations closed, rest as per schedule: DMRC

Out of 285 Delhi Metro stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate on Violet line, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur on Pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on Magenta line are closed as per instructions from security agencies, DMRC said. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule.

16:01 pm: Allahabad High Court has sought response from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government on closure of internet services in the state, as it is affecting the court's proceedings.

15:54 pm: Cong leaders stopped from meeting kin of deceased protestors in Mangaluru

A delegation of senior Congress leaders who landed in the city to meet those injured and bereaved families of the two deceased during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act here were denied permission and detained at the airport here. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also had to cancel his trip to Mangaluru from Bengaluru on getting information that the chartered aircraft he was to take was denied permission to land at the airport. The delegation included Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council S R Patil, former Home Minister and MLA M B Patil, former Speaker and MLA K R Ramesh Kumar and former MP V S Ugrappa.

15:50 pm: "I've said what I have to on Twitter and that's what it is. There are a lot of fake tweets going around. So just be careful in what you pick up. I got few tweets which came from nowhere. She's too young for all this," said BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on his daughter's social media post on Citizenship Amendment Act.

15:46 pm: 600 booked in Chennai

More than 600 people have been booked for staging a protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in Valluvarkottam, Chennai, police sources told PTI. Cases have been registered against them under Indian Penal Code 143 and Section 41 Class VI. The demonstration, organised by a collective of civil society members, Left liberals and volunteers of outfits including the Jamaat-E-Islami Hind and NGOs saw high pitched slogans against the BJP-led Centre, the RSS, and Hindutva.

15:41 pm: Security beefed up in Gorakhpur

Police personnel have reportedly been deployed around sensitive areas in the city. Shops have been closed in certain parts of Gorakhpur in anticipation of law and order problems.

15:32 pm: Police vehicle torhced in Firozabad

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens turned violent in Firozabad as protestors and police clashed. Reports suggest that agitators torched several vehicles in the city, including police vehicles. Mobile and internet services in the city remain suspended.

15:30 pm: WATCH: Police, protestors pelt stones at each other in Gorakhpur

Gujarat Government:State govt authorises Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Intelligence) to issue direction to suspend telecom services on a temporary basis from 20-22 December, in any exigency that may arise due to public emergency/public safety, for purpose of rules ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

15:27 pm: Protestors took to streets in Gorakhpur, the constituency of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, even as prohibitory orders under Section 144 remain in place in the city. Police has clarified that no one is allowed to hold protests in the city.

15:22 pm: Protests against CAA turn violent in Bahraich

Police and protestors clash in Bahraich during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

MHA sources on people protesting on roads against CAA: We brought the Bill after we consulted all, there were discussions. But they have the right to go to court & people have right to protest too. Those who want to give suggestions can give, we're in process of framing the rule. https://t.co/6BNAm7CW6q ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

15:15 pm: Visuals of protests at Jama Masjid

Drones deployed by the police to monitor security situation in Lucknow.District Magistrate says,'Situation is in control now.Internet services suspended; Cases have been registered after y'day's incident(violence during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Hazratganj).' pic.twitter.com/b7utBWrHCo ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

15:05 pm: VP Surya, DCP Northeast Delhi says, "There's peace in area today. 10 companies of paramilitary forces deployed and 1500 other security personnel also present in the sensitive areas here. Drones also being used to monitor the situation."

Visuals of Police conducting flag march in Seelampur, Delhi.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on his daughter's social media post on CAA: I've said what I have to on Twitter&that's what it is. There are a lot of fake tweets going around. So just be careful in what you pick up. I got few tweets which came from nowhere. She's too young for all this pic.twitter.com/mcqp9BxQTi ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

15:00 PM: Mamata Banerjee comments on her referendum remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she mentioned only opinion poll. I said Human Rights Commission and UN are impartial institutions. Let there be planning with experts of my country. They must organise an opinion poll and Human Rights Commission must take care of what's going on.

"I said UN must watch, also said this about National Human Rights Commission. Let them see if people are accepting this or not," she added.

14:50 pm: National Human Rights Commission visited Jamia Millia Islamia today

A 7 member team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) headed by SSP, Investigation Manzil Saini (IPS) visited Jamia Millia Islamia today. They inspected the University library and inquired about the incident that took on 15 December 2019, ANI reported.

14:45 pm: Protest still continues outside Jama Masjid against

Gorakhpur: Protestors & police personnel pelt stones at each other during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/cpVxuCr6Pf ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

14: 40 pm: Pondicherry University Students' Council has issued notice 'urging students not to participate in convocation to be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind on Dec 23', to show solidarity with students facing repression and register dissent on CAB.

13:45 pm: Union Minister Smriti Irani on CAB: The Act does not take away the rights of any citizen of India. People who are providing support to violent elements, I appeal to the state governments to take the strictest action against them.

13:40 pm: Visuals of Police conducting flag march in Varanasi.

Protest in Bahraich against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/i9WRpscmWl ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

13:35 pm: Congress delegation including senior leader MB Patil reportedly detained at Mangaluru airport.

13:30 pm: Massive protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid

A large crowd has started gathering outside Jama Masjid in central Delhi against CAB. Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who had earlier been denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar, was also present. Delhi Police is using drones to monitor the situation.

#WATCH Delhi: Protest at Jama Masjid against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also present. Azad had been earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/uXK1tvO4CT ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

12:50 pm: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq, hundreds others booked for defying prohibitory orders and holding meeting in UP's Sambhal on Thursday, says police.

12:44 pm: Citizens offer roses to Delhi Police officials.

Delhi: Police conducts flag march in Seelampur. VP Surya, DCP Northeast Delhi says,"There's peace in area today. 10 companies of paramilitary forces deployed&1500 other security personnel also present in the sensitive areas here. Drones also being used to monitor the situation." pic.twitter.com/fjf4Rmhfzh ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

12:41 pm: Entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are closed: DMRC

12:39 pm: Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee detained.

Delhi: Protest still continues outside Jama Masjid against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/W2BOHjNYJK ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

12:35 pm: Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa: Section 144 is not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. People here are cooperating and want peace, Delhi police is also working for the same.

12:33 pm: Several women Congress workers who were protesting outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi have been detained by Delhi Police.

12:30 pm: The Karnataka High Court, hearing pleas against Section 144 in Bengaluru, has asked the AG to file a reply by 4 pm today.

12:27 pm: Delhi Police conducts flag march in Seelampur area.

12:25 pm: Tamil Nadu Police has filed a case against 600 protesters, including Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, MP Thirumavalavan and MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai yesterday to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. The case has been filed as Chennai Police had revoked permission for the protest to be held against Citizenship Act in Valluvar Kottam yesterday, still, the protest was held in Valluvar Kottam.

12:20 pm: "It is our right to protest, however we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of entire protest. Protest should be held but it will be successful when peace is maintained," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

12:11 pm: Reliance Jio confirms internet shutdown to subscribers in Ghaziabad. "As per govt instructions, internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area; you will be able to use internet service once we get directions from govt," it responded to a customer.

12:05 pm: Mobile internet services, SMS of all telecom operators remain suspended in Lucknow, some other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

12:00 pm: Security tightened outside Shastri Bhavan in Delhi. The arrangements have been made in view of reports of possible protests outside its premises.

11:55 am: "This is against the Conduct Rules and their absence from duty to join protest will be treated as unauthorised," said TISS in its notice to teachers for joining anti-CAA protests.

11:50 am: Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi's Dwarka and Najafgarh areas.

11:45 am: Security tightened in North East Delhi; Joint CP Alok Kumar says, "Sufficient force has been deployed including 10 companies of CRPF and RAF in North east district. We've held many rounds of meeting with locals and deployed drones, anti-riot gear to deal with any kind of situation."

11:40 am: "Yesterday a lot of people had come from neighbouring state and lot of violence has been created because of their presence. Today situation is peaceful, it is under control. We are in talks with the people from the minority community," said Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Home Minister.

11:30 am: Visuals from CAA protests in Gujarat yesterday.

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa also present at the spot to control and monitor the situation; asks people gathered at Jama Masjid, to peacefully disperse. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DoRMMHsa5n ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

11:10 am: "The base of Trinamool Congress is slipping away, that is why she is tense and what she is saying even she doesn't know. This is an irresponsible statement from a CM," says G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home on West Bengal CM's remark 'impartial organisation like UN should form a committee on CAA.

11:00 am: Section 144 has been imposed in Northeast Delhi.

10:55 am: G Kishan Reddy,MoS Home: Appeal to people to not protest. There is not a single word or line against any Indian citizen in Citizenship Amendment Act. I also ask political parties and intellectuals who are misleading people, are you trying to divide people on basis of religion?

10:50 am: Delhi Police: The Police is keeping an eye through five drone cameras in North East Delhi. Section 144 has been imposed in 12 out of 14 stations of North East Delhi. Police is conducting flag march and keeping a close watch on social media accounts.

10:45 am: As many as 30 arrested in Sambhal, more than 250 booked for protests against CAA.

10:40 am: "We have always opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and we have been protesting against it since beginning but like other parties we don't believe in destruction of public property and violence," said Mayawati.

10:35 am: Case registered against 17 people, including Samajwadi Party leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan, in connection with December 19 violence.

10:32 am: Amid anti-CAA protests, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urges people to stay away from 'vested interests' indulging in rumour mongering; assures his govt's commitment to protect rights of all citizens.

10:30 am: Aligarh district magistrate sounds red alert, heavy security deployed in view of first Friday prayers since police crackdown on AMU students protesting Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

10:25 am: An FIR has been registered in Sambhal (UP) against 17 people including Samajwadi Party leaders, MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan in connection with violence on December 19.

10:20 am: A meeting of United Muslim Action Committee was held at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) head office in Hyderabad. Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present in the meeting, reportedly said we would oppose this act strongly, but only after taking police permission and peacefully.

"As you know in Lucknow and Delhi, there was police brutality and violence in Mangaluru due to which two Muslims died. If there would be violence then we would condemn and disassociate ourselves from it," he said.

10:00 am: Another arrest has been made in connection with the violence at Seelampur.

9:55 am: UP Police has arrested as many as 150 persons have been arrested. 19 FIRs have been registered in connection with violent protests in Lucknow on Thursday.

9:50 am: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: I want to assure people that no one can steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity. In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state.

9:40 am: Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations: DMRC

9:35 am: Ahmedabad Police has detained 49 people in connection with violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act yesterday. Among the detainees, is Congress corporator Shehzad Khan.

9:25 am: "No suspension of Internet in Noida, Greater Noida. Strict action will be taken if someone tries to spread violence," District Magistrate Noida BN Singh said.

9:23 am: Delhi Police has denied permission to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad for a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar today to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

9:20 am: Mobile internet services restored across Assam, where services were suspended on December 11 following protests over Citizenship Amendment Act.

9:15 am: "We have called a bandh in Bihar on December 21 against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD.

9:05 am: "There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country into fire. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All property of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

9:03 am: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed concerns over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation's security and welfare. The ongoing violence gives me great pain," he said on Thursday.

9:00 am: Internet shutdown in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur and Firozabad.

9:00 am: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he instructed police to exercise restraint while handling agitations and alleged that Congress was behind the protests. To allay fears among the Muslims, he said protecting their interests was the government's responsibility. He held a meeting with senior police officials and reviewed security arrangements.

8:59 am: Delhi Traffic Police: Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

8:56 am: "Appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji we must also listen to the opposition what they are saying on CAA and NRC. Nation is confident that GOI would take the right measures to implement CAA with the support of the people of our great nation," said West Bengal BJP VP.

8:55 am: No internet in Ghaziabad since midnight.

8:54 am: West Bengal BJP Vice President bats in favour of student protests:

Delhi: Locals offer roses to Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa and other senior Police officers at Jama Masjid pic.twitter.com/lJGoLUveh8 ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

8:50 am: Sensing deterioration of the law and order situation, district authorities in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chikkaballapura earlier imposed prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 for the next three days starting from Thursday.

8:46 am: US State Department official: Obviously, we are seeing active political debate, discussions in parliament, protests by people who are espousing their views on that law, and we're also fully aware that there is judicial process that's underway. We respect India's democratic institutions and practices, also have to talk to India about fact that as democracies, issues around minority rights, religious freedom, human rights are important pillars of democratic societies.

8:45 am: "As long as we are around, minorities will not get a raw deal," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

8:44 am: People from Kerala behind Mangaluru violence: Karnataka home minister

8:40 am: Website of Jamia Millia Islamia hacked: "Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!" reads the message.

8:37 am: Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations: DMRC

8:35 am: Police sources said protesters defying prohibitory orders attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

8:30 am: Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing in Mangaluru and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23).