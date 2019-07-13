Assam floods: Over 8 lakh affected, 6 dead; trains cancelled as rivers above danger mark

Monsoon floods have devastated the state of Assam once again. At least 21 districts in the state have been flooded affecting at least 8 lakh people. As of now the leading cause of concern is that the River Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark as are other rivers in the state. Six people have been killed in the floods.

More than 27,000 hectares of farmland have been flooded and 7,000 people have been evacuated. Sixty-eight relief camps have been set up across the state to accommodate the affected. The worst hit in the state are the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Nalbari, Chirang, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Morigaon, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Sonitpur, Darrang and Barpeta. Barpeta is the worst-hit with more than 85,000 people seeking shelter, as mentioned by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The ASDMA said nearly 800 villages in 41 revenue circles are under water and about 2,000 marooned people have been put up in 53 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administrations.

Bhutan has also issued a flood warning for areas in the foothills.

A Northeast Frontier Railway release said that heavy rains have affected the train tracks between Jatinga Lumpur to New Harangajao station in Lumding Badarpur hill section of NF Railway. The Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express has been terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Agartala, while the Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express which was scheduled to leave Silchar on Friday will remain cancelled.The Guwahati-Silchar passenger, which left Guwahati on July 11 and arrived at New Haflong station on Friday morning has been short terminated and will remain cancelled between New Haflong and Silchar, while the Silchar-Guwahati passenger train of Friday has been short terminated at Chandranathpur station and will return to Silchar.

The Inland Water Transport Division has temporarily suspended operation of all departmental boats/ vessels in the Guwahati-based ferry services under it from July 12 till further order.

The floods have affected the Kaziranga National Park as well, forcing animals to seek shelter in higher grounds. Speed restriction has been imposed on the National Highway near the park as animals would try to cross the road to escape from the waters.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked deputy commissioners to set up round-the-clock control rooms and to respond to people's calls during the emergency.

(With PTI inputs)

