'Atma Nirbhar' boost! Locally-built INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Navy today

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, will commission the last of four indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare stealth corvettes 'INS Kavaratti' into the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Touted as a potent Stealth ASW Corvette, Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.
The commissioning of the ASW Corvette is a step in the direction of becoming self-reliant through indigenisation on the lines of the government's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. The warfare ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content. The use of carbon composites used in the superstructure is a big boost for the Indian shipbuilding. The ship's weapons and sensors suite is also predominantly indigenous.
