Ayodhya Verdict: From Taapsee Pannu to Huma Qureshi, here's what Bollywood celebs said on SC's judgement

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to hail the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and said everyone should come together to build a stronger and unified India.

In the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case, the Supreme Court on Saturday said that the disputed site in Ayodhya would be given to Hindus to construct a Ram Temple, while 5 acres of land at an alternate site within Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque.

The celebrities asked the people to accept the verdict with grace and respect it.

"Humble request to all concerned, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind," Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter.



Humble request to all concerned , please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind. Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 9, 2019 Kunal Kapoor said, "This is a time for peace and healing. Let's be sensitive to each other and build a more inclusive and unified India." This is a time for peace and healing. Let's be sensitive to each other and build a more inclusive and unified India #AYODHYAVERDICT Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 9, 2019 Sharing similar views, actor Vikrant Massey in a tweet said, "What a glorious day. Our tomorrow's will be better than our yesterday's. I pray for an India that is stronger & unified as we move into a new decade. #AYODHYAVERDICT" What a glorious day.



Our tomorrows will be better than our yesterdays.



I pray for an India that is stronger & unified as we move into a new decade. #AYODHYAVERDICT Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) November 9, 2019 Taapsee Pannu wrote, "#AYODHYAVERDICT hail Supreme Court! Let the needful be done. Now moving towards working on issues that will help our nation become the BEST place to LIVE in." #AYODHYAVERDICT hail Supreme Court! Let the needful be done. Now moving towards working on issues that will help our nation become the BEST place to LIVE in. taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2019 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said people should ignore those who try to gain political capital from the verdict. Waqt lagta hai, par ho jaata hai. The Supreme Court has delivered it's verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on. Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 9, 2019 "The Supreme Court has delivered it's verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on," he posted on the microblogging site. Huma Qureshi said, "My dear Indians, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. We all need to heal together and move on from this as one nation." My dear Indians, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. We all need to heal together and move on from this as one nation !! Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) November 9, 2019 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he welcomes the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by the Supreme Court. Welcome the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by Hon. Supreme Court. Finally the long pending issue will be resolved now. Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 9, 2019

