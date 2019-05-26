Baba Ramdev's advice on population control: Third child should be devoid of voting rights, government facilities

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said that in order to contain population growth, the government should enact a law whereby third child should not be allowed to vote and enjoy facilities provided by the government.

The Yoga guru also called for ban on manufacturing, sale, and purchase of liquor across India.

"India's population should not be more than 150 crores in the next 50 years as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that. This is only possible when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor he/she enjoys any type of privileges and facilities given by the government," news Agency ANI quoted Ramdev as saying while addressing a press conference in Haridwar on Sunday.

"Then people will not give birth to more children, no matter which religion they belong to," he added.

Baba Ramdev also demanded full ban on cow-slaughter saying that it was the only way out to reduce the conflict between cow smugglers and "gau rakshak" (cow protectors).

"There should be a complete ban on cow slaughter and it is the only way out to end the conflict that we see between cow smugglers and 'gau rakshak'. For those who want to eat meat, there are several other types of meat which they can eat," he said.

Ramdev also pressed for a country-wide ban on liquor.

"In Islamic countries, liquor is banned. If in Islamic countries it can be banned then why not in India? This is the land of sages. There should be a complete ban on liquor in India," the Yog guru said.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal