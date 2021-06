Banks to remain shut on May 13, May 14 in these cities; check out details

Banks will remain closed for extra two days this week in som parts of the country. These holidays come under the Negotiable Instruments Act and will be observed only in some states. Only gazetted holidays are observed across India.

Banks will remain closed on May 13 (Thursday) on account of Eid-ul-Fitr in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Banks will stay closed on May 14 (Friday) due to Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramzan-Id (Eid-ul-Fitr), Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubhaneshwar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gnagtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.

Apart from this, banks will remain shut on May 26 (Wednesday) on account of Buddha Purnima in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar. This holiday also comes under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Prior to these holidays, banks were closed on May 1 (Saturday) and May 7 (Sunday) on account of Maharashtra Day/ May Day (Labour Day) and Jumat-ul Vida respectively.

Here's a list of bank holidays for this month:

May 1, 2021: May Day (Labour Day)/ Maharashtra Day

May 2, 2021: Sunday

May 7, 2021: Jumat-ul-Vida

May 8, 2021: Second Saturday

May 9, 2021: Sunday

May 13, 2021: Ramzan-Id (Eid-ul-Fitr)

May 14, 2021: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramzan-Id (Eid-ul-Fitr), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

May 16, 2021: Sunday

May 22, 2021: Fourth Saturday

May 23, 2021: Sunday

May 26, 2021: Buddha Purnima

May 30, 2021: Sunday

