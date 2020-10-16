Battery operated vehicles exempt from registration fee under Delhi EV policy

The Delhi government has exempted all battery operated vehicles from registration fee under its electric vehicle policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the government had waived road tax on all electric vehicles.

"Congrats again, Delhi! Next in list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal, Delhi govt exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! ," Gahlot said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had in August launched the Electric Vehicle Policy announcing incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of four-wheelers, Rs 30,000 on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and freight carriers, besides promising waiver of road tax and registration fee.