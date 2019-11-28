Bengaluru opens new Schneider Electric factory, will employ 700 people

Global energy management and automation company Schneider Electric on Wednesday said it has opened a new factory in Bengaluru.

The new facility will employ around 700 people, Schneider Electric said in a statement.

"Schneider Electric announces the launch of its factory in Bengaluru for manufacture of industrial uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and variable speed drives that regulate the rotation speed of an electric motor. This is Schneider's second such 'Smart' factory in India," the company said.

The first such unit was launched in Hyderabad in February 2019.

Besides, the company has also established such factories in countries like Mexico, China, France, the US, Indonesia and the Philippines.

"Schneider Electric is committed to developing more than 100 Smart Factories by 2020, globally, and the Bengaluru Smart Factory, which manufacturers IT products, is one of our key smart facilities in this region," Mourad Tamoud, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Schneider Electric said.