BHEL bags Rs 560 crore order from NTPC to install emission control equipment in Dadri power station

Power equipment maker BHEL has bagged an order worth Rs 560 crore for supply and installation of the flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system from NTPC for 2x490 MW National Capital Power Station (NCPS) at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. The notification calls for installation of equipment to control various harmful emissions, both in existing as well as new thermal power plants.

The order has been secured by BHEL against stiff competition from Indian and multinational companies, a BHEL statement said.

Earlier, BHEL has executed the FGD system at Tata Power's Trombay Unit 8 in 2008 and is currently installing FGD systems at NTPC's 3x250 MW Bongaigaon project.

The company has also recently received orders for installation of FGD system at 5x800 MW Yadadri project of TSGENCO and 2x660 MW Maitree project in Bangladesh. With the ordering of Dadri, BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 13 units till date.

BHEL's plan to indigenously manufacture major equipment for emission control provides a twin boost to the government's plan of 'Make in India' and its Intended National Determined Contributions (INDC) for limiting the carbon footprint of the nation.

According to the company, the Indian power sector has seen an uptick in the ordering of emission control equipment due to the revised and more stringent emission norms notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in December 2015.