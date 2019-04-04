Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB to announce result this week, here's all you need to know

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the board results of grade 10 this week. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can get their results on the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The candidates can also download the soft copy or a PDF version of the result, as per their requirement.

"Bihar Board will announce BSEB 10th result very soon but the date for result announcement has not been decided yet. The result will be out after 2-3 days, once the date is decided", a senior official of Bihar Board told NDTV.

Reportedly, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for 10th Board exams in Bihar. The result is expected to be better this year, as compared to last year. The 12th Board results have been really impressive this year and the BSEB has created history by announcing the results in March itself, that are usually out by May end.

A total of 79.76% of students had passed the 12th board examinations in Bihar this year.

This year all the registration work for board exams was done online by the BSEB. The board had also taken some strict measures in an attempt to prevent cases of cheating.

Here's how you can check your 10th board result:

Step-1: Log in to the official website of Bihar Board.

Step- 2: Click on the link 'BSEB 10th (Matric) results' on the Homepage.

Step-3: After clicking on the link, fill in the required details to access your result.

Step-4: Once all the details are entered accurately, your result will appear on the home screen. You can download the result and take its print out for future references.

Candidates can use the downloaded copies of the results as a provisional mark sheet until the official mark sheets are issued.

