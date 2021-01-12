Bird flu: BMC issues guidelines in Mumbai; sets up rapid response team

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a set of guidelines on Monday in light of samples of two crows from Mumbai testing positive for bird flu. The BMC has asked citizens to be vigilant and report any bird deaths by contacting its helpline at 1916.

The complaints will be handled by the respective ward offices. The BMC has also set up a rapid response team, including two veterinarians.

Samples of the two crows were sent to a Bhopal-based lab which confirmed bird flu as the cause of death.

"The workers and helpers from the regional office and under assistant engineer will dispose of the dead birds as per the laid down guidelines," the guidelines said.

As per the directives under 'Avian influenza action plan to control and prevent revised guidelines 2021', the dead birds have to be disposed of by burying them in a pit, the BMC said.

"Also it's necessary to use an adequate amount of limestone to bury them and ensure that other animals do not dig it again," it further added.

Mumbai's Byculla zoo has stepped up sanitation and hygiene measures while all birds are being kept under increased vigil.Besides asking the concerned department to carry out awareness campaigns about bird flu, the civic body also asked the assistant commissioner (market) to create a plan about cleanliness of chicken and mutton shops.

Maharashtra confirmed bird flu cases on Monday with its Parbhani district reporting 900 deaths of hens due to the bird flu influenza.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand became the latest on Monday to confirm the spread of the dreaded avian flu.

Earlier seven states - Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh - reported deaths of wild, migratory and poultry birds from the bird flu virus. The Centre has confirmed the outbreak of avian flu in 10 states of the country.

