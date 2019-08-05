BJP's Ram Madhav shares old photo of PM Modi at repeal Article 370 event, says promise fulfilled

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav took to Twitter to share an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at, what looks like an anti-Article 370 event. He shared the photo and said, "Promise fulfilled." The image that has since gone viral amongst supporters of the move, was shared by Ram Madhav soon after Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Article 370 that confers special powers and status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be revoked.

In the black and white photograph, a young PM Modi can be seen sitting in front of a banner with the following words: 370 hatao, aatankwaad mitao, desh bachao. (Remove 370, eradicate terrorism, save the nation)

Madhav took to Twitter to show his support for the government's move. "What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined? (sic)"

What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined? - Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 5, 2019

The BJP General Secretary is among a list of party leaders who showed their support to the government's decision. "A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go," said former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Amid voices of support, there has been a lot of criticism also. She called the decision an utter betrayal of trust. "The overwhelming mandate that Modi ji got had given us hope that like a statesman he too would tread the path taken by Vajpayee ji & reach out to people of J&K. What an utter betrayal of trust," she said.

"GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions. Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned," said Omar Abdullah in a statement.

Along with the scrapping of Article 370, Amit Shah also announced that the state of J&K will be bifurcated into two Union Territories - of Ladakh and of Kashmir. The Ladakh UT will have no legislature.

