BJP shares PM Modi and Elon Musk's photo as Tesla comes to India

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tesla's Elon Musk on its Instagram handle today, expressing its enthusiasm over the company's upcoming base in Bengaluru.

The caption on the post read, "PM Narendra Modi interacting with the CEO of Tesla in San Jose in 2015,"

The Prime Minister and Musk can be seen shaking hands at the Tesla Motors campus.

The text in the photo read: "World's leading electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc, which had expressed its intent of starting operations in India, finally set up its office in Bengaluru. On January 8, the electric vehicle manufacturer set up its company 'Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited' in India with its registered office in the capital of Karnataka."

Yesterday, Elon Musk had replied to an article on Tesla's India plan with the words: "As promised".

It was seen as a reference to his tweet in October last year in response to a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla". The Tesla CEO had replied, "Next year for sure".

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed in a tweet earlier this week that the carmaker is setting up an R&D unit in Bengaluru.

"Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best," he wrote.

Also read: Elon Musk confirms Tesla's India plans in two-word tweet

Also read: Tesla incorporates firm in Bengaluru with 3 directors, scouts for land