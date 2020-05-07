Buddha Purnima: PM Modi appreciates frontline workers; says their efforts will result in victory over coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while extending best wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Thursday, appreciated frontline workers who are helping the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was taking part in a virtual prayer event organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation, with the participation of all supreme heads of Buddhist Sanghs from around the world. The event was organised in honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

While taking part in the event via video conferencing, PM Modi said it would have been a great pleasure to be among people but the current situation was not favourable. "So, from far away, I am happy that you gave me the opportunity to speak through technology," he said. The PM added that online broadcast of 'worship programmes' to mark the auspicious day was happening everywhere, including Lumbini, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar and Sri Lanka.

The PM appreciated efforts done by religious organisations for holding events that celebrated work done by health workers and other service personnel fighting the global epidemic. "I applaud you for this compassionate initiative," said PM.

"Lord Buddha himself adapted to different challenges. Buddha is a thought, which showed us the way of life. We are blessed to see several such people around us who have come out to help humanity, not only in India but across the world. Each such individual is worthy of a salute. In these trying times, Buddha's messages for humanity are more prominent," he said.

Buddha used to say that human beings should constantly strive to overcome difficult situations, said the PM. "Today all of us are also constantly trying to get out of a difficult situation," he said, adding that India selflessly, without distinction, stood firmly with those in distress all over the world.

To mark the occasion, prayer ceremonies will also be streamed live in Lumbini, Mahabodhi Temple, Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, and Namo Stupa.

