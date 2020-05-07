Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi addresses nation, pays tribute to corona warriors; total cases-49,391

India Coronavirus news and lockdown latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual keynote address on Thursday on the occasion of Buddh Purnima. He will also pay his tribute to COVID-19 warriors fighting the pandemic from the frontlines. The countrywide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases is nearing the 50,000-mark as many cities are reporting huge spike in coronavirus cases every day. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 49,391 including 33,514 active cases, 14,182 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,694 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Many healthcare professionals and security personnel are also testing positive for the infection. High fatality rates have been recorded in some states comprising West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Some positive news came from Kerala with no new infections detected in the state despite it being the first one to report India's first novel coronavirus case. Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state in India reported a record daily spike of over 1,200 infections.

8.30 am: PM Modi adresses nation on the occassion of Buddh Purnima, pays tribute to corona warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual keynote address on Thursday on the occasion of Buddh Purnima. He will also pay his tribute to COVID-19 warriors fighting the pandemic from the frontlines.

