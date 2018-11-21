Buying fuel through BHIM SBI Pay can fetch you up to 5 litres of free petrol

What's not to like about free petrol? The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is reportedly offering up to 5 litres of free petrol on payments through its BHIM SBI Pay mobile app at any domestic oil retail outlet. According to the bank, this offer is valid till November 23 midnight on a minimum transaction value of Rs 100.

SBI Pay is a payment solution for SBI account holders based on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which facilitates fund transfer between two bank accounts without having to share details of the beneficiary's bank account. Banks live on the UPI platform, currently over 120, can transfer funds, shop, and make online bill payments using their smartphones.

Here's how you can avail of the free petrol offer:

Buy fuel worth at least Rs 100 from Indian Oil retail outlets and pay through the BHIM SBI Pay app.

Send an SMS in the following specified format to 9222222084: DDMM will be actual date of the UPI payment transaction. Normal SMS charges will apply.

All lucky users, who will be eligible for free petrol offer, would be contacted by the back-end operator through SMS for further processing.

Of course, there are plenty of terms and conditions that apply on the offer. Here are some of the important ones to keep in mind:

The offer is open to all Indian citizens aged 18 or over, as on April 1 2018, residing in the country.

It applies only on fuel purchases at any Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Assam Oil Division retail outlets only.

A customer can make multiple entries for repeat purchases however each SMS should have a separate approval code or UPI reference no. Multiple entries using the same UPI reference number will be considered invalid.

Out of all eligible SMSs received for a particular transaction date, 10,000 SMSs shall be entitled for cashbacks on the offer, starting at Rs 50.

One mobile number will be eligible for getting cashback a maximum of two times during the offer period and the maximum value will be Rs 400. This is approximately equivalent to the price of 5 litres of petrol in Goa, according to SBI.

Only SMSes sent in the proper format within seven days of the actual payment (including the day of transaction) at the eligible outlets will be considered.

Winners will be declared normally within two weeks of the close of the offer or within such period as the corporation may deem fit.

All statutory levies including taxes, duties, octroi and the like, applicable on the prizes, would have to be borne by the prize winners.

The offer is not transferable and cannot be exchanged or redeemed for cash. It also cannot be combined with other IOCL Promotional or Discount Offer.

