Cabinet approves increase in honorarium for Anganwadi and Asha workers

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved an increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi and Asha workers which will become effective next month.

Anganwadi workers receiving Rs 3,000 per month will now get Rs 4,500. Similarly, those at mini-Anganwadi centres receiving Rs 2,200 per month will now get Rs 3,500.

The honorarium for Anganwadi helpers has also been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 per month, the Cabinet said in a statement.

Anganwadi workers and helpers using techniques such as common application software (ICDS-CAS) will get additional performance-based incentives ranging between Rs 250 and Rs 500, it said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also given its approval to increase routine and recurring incentives under the National Health Mission for Asha workers from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 per month, the statement said.

The prime minister had announced the hike in monthly honorariums for Anganwadi and Asha workers on September 11.

There are around 14 lakh Anganwadis or child care centres in rural areas across the country and 10 crore beneficiaries, including children under the age of six, pregnant women and lactating mothers. There are a total of 12,83,707 Anganwadi workers and 10,50,564 helpers.

There are a total of 10,23,136 accredited social health activists (Asha) across the country.

A group of over 100 Anganwadi workers from across the country called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to thank him for increasing their honorarium and other incentives.

According to a statement from the PMO, the prime minister emphasised on the importance of nutrition in a child's physical and cognitive development and the Anganwadi workers have a key role to play in a child's development.

Referring to the ongoing 'Poshan Maah' (nutrition month), Modi said the momentum that has been built during this campaign should not slow down.

