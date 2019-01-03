CAT 2018 result to be announced on January 5; here's how to check on iimcat.ac.in

Following the release of the answer key, IIM Calcutta will announce the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 results on January 5 at 1 pm. IIM Calcutta has denied releasing the results amid reports that some candidates have managed to check their results online.

"The CAT results will be announced on January 05, 2019 (1:00 PM)," an official statement said. "Candidates' CAT 2018 score card will be made accessible at the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely be declared by second week of January, 2019. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to issuance of CAT 2018 score cards will be entertained," the CAT 2018 notification read.

Candidates who appeared for CAT 2018 on November 25 can check their results on the official website. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at management colleges including the premier IIMs.

Once the scores are announced various IIMs will release their list of shortlisted candidates for the process ahead. Along with IIMs, various non-IIM institutes, including JNU also accept CAT score for management programmes.

Here's how candidates can check their scores:

1. Go to the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in

2. Find 'Scorecard for CAT 2018' and proceed to download

3. Feed the necessary details on the page

4. Once you find your result, keep a printout for future reference

CAT 2018 was held on November 25 across 370 centres in the country.

