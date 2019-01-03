TNDTE October Diploma Result 2018 declared; check details

Candidates who appeared for the TNDTE Diploma exam held in October can access their results on the official portal of Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education. The results for the TNDTE October Diploma exam were announced on January 3.

The TNDTE results were also supposed to be released on intradote.nic.in, which does not seem to be responding at the moment. The official site of TNDTE may also not be responding as swiftly as on usual days due to heavy traffic. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry.

Initially reports had suggested that the TNDTE October Diploma 2018 results would be declared on December 31 but an official clarified that results will be out on the first week of January only.

Candidates awaiting their results can access the same in the following manner:

1. Go to the official TNDTE website, tndte.gov.in

2. Find the following link to check the result: 112.133.214.75/result_oct2018/.

3. Enter the necessary details like registration number, click on the relevant scheme and click on 'Go'.

4. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The TNDTE exam is held in October every year for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

