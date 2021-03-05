CBSE revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams: Check new time table, schedule, other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 1. The date for examination of Class 12 Physics, and Applied Physics exams has been rescheduled from May 13 to June 8. Class 10 Mathematics exam has been rescheduled to June 2 from May 21.

The detailed datesheet can be accessed on CBSE's website.

For Class 10, the exams will start on May 4 with Odia, Kannada and Lepcha papers and end on June 7 with Computer Applications paper. Class 12 exams will begin with English on May 4 and end on June 14 with Retail, Mass Media studies and a host of vernacular language papers.

Practical examinations will take place on March 1. Board exam results will be announced by July 15.

The board had earlier this month announced that the 2021 exams will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. The second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Here's what students of Class 10 and Class 12 will have to keep in mind during the exams:

Duration of time for each paper has been indicated in the dateheet

Duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously

After distribution of answer Books, 15 minutes time will be given to candidates for reading the question paper.

Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book.

Particulars shall be checked and signed by Assistant Superintendent(s).

Candidates must plan a proper strategy to write the answers.

At 10.30 am/2:30 pm candidates will start writing the answers.

No enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to.

