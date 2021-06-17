CBSE to announce Class 12 results by July 31; here's how score will be calculated

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will declare Class 12 board results by July 31. It said that the assessment will be based on Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 results. The board said that 30 per cent weightage will be given to performances of Class 10 and 11, while Class 12 performance will carry a weightage of 40 per cent.

The board explained that marks obtained in unit, term and practical examinations will be taken in consideration when assessing Class 12 marks. For Class 10 and 11, marks in best of three out of five papers in term exams will be considered.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that there might be a moderation committee to look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools.

"If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria - now spread across three years of study - they will be placed in the 'essential repeat' or 'compartment' category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams," said the Attorney General.

CBSE was given two weeks time on June 3 by the apex court to place on record the evaluation formula for Class 12 students. Class 12 exams were cancelled on June 1 after a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

By June 4, the board had framed a high-powered committee to set up objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 result. The 13-member panel was given 10 days to submit its report but had asked for an extension.

