Central govt employees don't need receipts to claim local travel reimbursements

The Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance in a recent decision said Central Government Employees in Pay Level 9 to 11 will not have to furnish receipts/vouchers to claim reimbursement of local travelling charges admissible under Daily Allowance on tour.

They will, however, be required to furnish self-certification with details like the period of travel and the vehicle number etc. to claim the reimbursement.

The DoE circular said "several references were received regarding difficulties being faced by the officials in Pay Level 9 to 11 for production of receipts/vouchers while claiming reimbursement of travelling charges for travel within the city admissible under Daily Allowance on Tour as per the department's O.M. dated 13-07-2017."

Thus, in order to remove the complications the condition of production of receipts/vouchers for officials in Pay Level 9 to 11, is done away with.

The circular read, "The matter has been considered in this Department and it has been decided that for reimbursement of Travelling Charges admissible under Daily Allowance on tour as mentioned in Para 2E(i) of OM dated 13.07.2017, condition of production of receipts/vouchers for officials in Pay Level 9 to 11, is done away with subject to furnishing of self-certification in which officials have to indicate the period of travel, vehicle Number etc."

