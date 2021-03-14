Centre announces new scheme for tourist vehicle operators; check out details

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new scheme, under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an "All India Tourist Authorisation/Permit" via online mode. It will be issued, after relevant documents are submitted and fees deposited, in 30 days of submission of such applications, the ministry said.

The new set of rules, to be known as, "All India Tourist Vehicles Authorisation and Permit Rules, 2021", will be applicable from April 1, 2021. All existing permits will continue to be in force during their validity.

"The new rules for permits are expected to go a long way in promoting tourism across the states in our country, while simultaneously, growing the revenue of state governments. The step was discussed in the 39th & 40th Transport Development Council Meetings. The rules come even as the ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles, after the success of goods carriage vehicles under National Permit Regime," the ministry stated.

What is All India Tourist Authorisation Scheme

The scheme allows flexibility in the form of authorisation or permit being granted for a period of three months or more, not exceeding three years at a time. This provision is aimed at keeping in mind the areas of the country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity. It will also consolidate a central database and fees of all such authorisation/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement, promotion of tourism.

The step comes in the context of the travel and tourism industry in increasing manifold in the last fifteen years. The growth has been contributed by both domestic and international tourists, and there is a trend of high expectation and consumer experience.

