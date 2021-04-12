scorecardresearch
Centre approves highway projects worth Rs 129 cr in Goa

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 8 projects of 39.7 km worth Rs 128.66 crore for the state of Goa, said Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

The government on Monday said it has approved Rs 128.66 crore worth of highway projects in Goa. The eight projects are for building 39.7 km of highways in the state. "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 8 projects of 39.7 km worth Rs 128.66 crore for the state of Goa," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

One of the projects is for four-laning of existing 2-lane section of Ribandar bypass of NH-748 (Old NH-4A) in the state with a budget Rs 53.27 crore, the minister said in a tweet. Other projects include strengthening sections of Panjim - Mangalore highway on NH-66 with a budget Rs 44.8 crore.

