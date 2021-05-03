Centre asks IITs, NITs, IIITs, CUs to postpone all offline exams scheduled in May

The Union Education Ministry has asked all centrally-funded educational institutions to postpone their offline examinations scheduled for May. The decision is likely to affect entrance examinations that were to be conducted for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and central universities (CUs).

In a letter to all such educational institutions, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare urged to delay the offline examinations in May. He further clarified that online examinations may continue as planned.

"The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest. All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to remain safe," the Ministry of Education stated.

Centre will review the COVID-19 situation on June 1, 2021 and then take a decision on future schedule for these examinations.

ALSO READ: NEET-PG exam postponed for 4 months, medical interns can be deployed for Covid duty

Earlier today, the central government postponed NEET-PG exam for four months and allowed medical interns to be deployed in COVID-19 management duties under the supervision of their faculty.

"A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties," the government stated.

The government has already cancelled CBSE class 10 board exams, whereas CBSE class 12 board exams have been postponed. The latter were scheduled to begin from May 4. Class 12 students have been calling for cancelling the examination altogether in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic in India.

ALSO READ: Students call for cancellation of Class 12 boards; '#cancel12thboardexams2021' persists on Twitter